WVa Supreme Court continues educational video series

WV Supreme Court
WV Supreme Court(WDTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Supreme Court’s educational video series continues to add new topics.

The latest addition covers the types of cases the Supreme Court hears.

Justice Evan Jenkins announced the “And Justice for All” series on June 1. Videos lasting about two minutes and highlighting facts about the state’s judicial system are being added weekly for several months, the court said in a news release.

The videos are posted on the West Virginia Judiciary Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages.

To ask a question or suggest a video idea, contact Supreme Court Public Information Officer Jennifer Bundy at Jennifer.bundy@courtswv.gov or Deputy Public Information Officer April Harless at april.harless@courtswv.gov.

The videos are produced by Supreme Court Multimedia Specialist Alex Wilson, and no outside contracted service at taxpayer expense was used to produce the series, the court said.

