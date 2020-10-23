Advertisement

WVU study shows increased mask usage on campus

New data shows that 83% of the campus community is wearing masks
By Jordan Darensbourg
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU is in its third week of a seven-week study to estimate the percentage of people within the WVU campus community who are wearing masks.

Observing mask use can help universities with determining the adherence among students, faculty and staff to inform public health decision making. Dr. Keith Zullig, the chair professor for the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences in the WVU School of Public Health, said that this is paramount in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Our goal is to just increase the number of people wearing masks," Zullig said, "and wearing them correctly so we can help mitigate the virus as best as possible.”

Of those observed so far, 83% of people on campus were wearing masks, and of those, 88% of them were wearing them correctly.

