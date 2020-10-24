Advertisement

DHHR: 320 new cases, 0 deaths reported in West Virginia

The WV DHHR dashboard as of 10/24
The WV DHHR dashboard as of 10/24
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -West Virginia saw one of its largest single day records in new cases Saturday as the DHHR reports 320 newly confirmed cases.

The record number of daily cases was broken on Thursday, October 15th with 339 new cases.

During the Saturday report, the DHHR also reports 0 new deaths retaining the total at 422 deaths in the state.

With the newly confirmed cases, the total number of cases known among West Virginians is 21,712. There are 4,712 current active cases.

Below is the by-county numbers:

Barbour (172), Berkeley (1,507), Boone (335), Braxton (59), Brooke (202), Cabell (1,317), Calhoun (33), Clay (58), Doddridge (70), Fayette (752), Gilmer (64), Grant (182), Greenbrier (171), Hampshire (123), Hancock (210), Hardy (103), Harrison (634), Jackson (376), Jefferson (558), Kanawha (3,510), Lewis (74), Lincoln (232), Logan (740), Marion (369), Marshall (279), Mason (172), McDowell (113), Mercer (667), Mineral (207), Mingo (553), Monongalia (2,269), Monroe (220), Morgan (131), Nicholas (183), Ohio (497), Pendleton (74), Pleasants (24), Pocahontas (68), Preston (194), Putnam (835), Raleigh (723), Randolph (408), Ritchie (36), Roane (96), Summers (96), Taylor (165), Tucker (62), Tyler (30), Upshur (238), Wayne (551), Webster (25), Wetzel (136), Wirt (41), Wood (528), Wyoming (240).

In our area, testing will be conducted today at:

  • Doddridge County, October 24, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Editors Note: The original publication of this article mistakenly listed the numbers reported by the DHHR on Friday as Saturday’s numbers.

