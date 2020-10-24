Fairmont Senior Hoists Section Title, 6-1 over East Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior’s offense exploded as the Polar Bears downed East Fairmont, 6-1 to win the Region I Section II title.

Lance Cerullo scored the first goal of the game on a penalty kick, his 100th-career goal, to put the Bees ahead 1-0. But quickly, the Polar Bears struck back scoring all six of their goals in the first half.

Bubby Towns and Isaac Branch each found the back of the net twice for Fairmont Senior. Ashton Cecil and Jonas Branch scored one goal a piece.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.