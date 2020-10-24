Advertisement

Fairmont Senior Hoists Section Title, 6-1 over East Fairmont

Polar Bears take home Region I Section II crown
Fairmont Senior boys soccer
Fairmont Senior boys soccer(wdtv)
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior’s offense exploded as the Polar Bears downed East Fairmont, 6-1 to win the Region I Section II title.

Lance Cerullo scored the first goal of the game on a penalty kick, his 100th-career goal, to put the Bees ahead 1-0. But quickly, the Polar Bears struck back scoring all six of their goals in the first half.

Bubby Towns and Isaac Branch each found the back of the net twice for Fairmont Senior. Ashton Cecil and Jonas Branch scored one goal a piece.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Philip Barbour Cruises Past Liberty, 5-0 to Secure Section Championship

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Colts win Region II Section I title

Sports

Robert C. Byrd Blanks Liberty to Win Section Crown, 2-0

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Flying Eagles take home Region II Section I title

Sports

Week 8 of the 5th Quarter

Updated: 18 hours ago
Check out highlights from week 8 of the high school football season

Sports

All eyes on McBride in year two as Mountaineer

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:13 PM EDT
Made all Big 12 freshman team in 2019-20

Latest News

Sports

Byrd advances to section final with win in PKs over Philip Barbour

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT
The Flying Eagles downed the Colts, 4-2, on penalty kicks

Sports

Elkins, Berdine win Class AA Region II XC meet

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:30 PM EDT
Addison Berdine won the individual title with a time of 21:59

Sports

Mountaineers tabbed fifth in Big 12 Preseason Women’s Basketball poll

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT
Finished sixth in the conference in 2019-20 season

Sports

Doddridge County girls & boy top Class A Region II field

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT
Bulldog runners Carter Lipscomb & Lexi Lamb won individual titles

Sports

East Fairmont girls & boys soccer advance to section finals

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:29 AM EDT
Bees both won their section semifinal games, 6-0

Sports

EF’s Christopher & Fairmont Senior’s Zuchelli win Region I XC titles

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT
Erykah Christopher & Logan Zuchelli won the individual races