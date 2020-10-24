Jordan Darensbourg’s Saturday Night Forecast | October 24, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’ve had quite a dreary day so far with mainly cloudy skies and winds out of the north. This pattern continues throughout the weekend with more rain chances overnight tonight into tomorrow, followed by a mostly cloudy sky most of the week before we receive a good soaking of rain on Thursday as a tropical low comes in from the Gulf Of Mexico.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with rain showers likely overnight as a low-pressure center slides up from the south. Low: 44

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers hanging around, especially early. High: 60

Sunday Night: Mainly cloudy and still a bit dreary with a few scattered showers. Low: 49

Monday: Mostly cloudy and just a bit above average temperature-wise with a few showers. High: 65

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine and maybe a few showers north of US-50. High: 63

