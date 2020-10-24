Latest WMOV/Triton poll shows Republican incumbents likely to win big on election night
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the latest WMOV Radio and Triton polling conducted between October 19-20, incumbents are likely to sweep the election this year.
Of the 544 likely voters polled, pollsters pulled the following results:
- Gubernatorial: Gov. Jim Justice holds an 18-point lead over Democratic opponent Ben Salango
- Secretary of State: Incumbent Mac Warner holds a 6-point lead over Democratic opponent Natalie Tennant
- Attorney General: Incumbent Patrick Morrisey holds a 12-point lead over Democratic opponent Sam Petsonk
- Treasurer: Incumbent John Perdue holds a 16-point lead over Republican opponent Riley Moore
- Presidential: President Donald Trump holds a 20-point lead over Democratic opponent Joe Biden
For more information from the poll or the statistics of those polled, the results can be found here.
