Advertisement

Navy aircraft crashes in Alabama; extent of injuries unclear

The crash occurred southeast of Mobile, near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs.
The crash occurred southeast of Mobile, near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs.(WPMI via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLEY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. Navy aircraft has crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast.

Officials on Friday evening did not immediately release information about possible fatalities, but said no one on the ground was hurt.

Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby told news outlets that responders encountered a “large volume of fire” with a home and several cars engulfed in flames.

He says firefighters were able to make “a quick stop on the fire.”

The crash occurred southeast of Mobile, near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs. Authorities say the U.S. Department of Defense and the Navy will handle the investigation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Asteroid samples escaping from jammed NASA spacecraft

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A NASA spacecraft is stuffed with so much asteroid rubble from this week’s grab that it’s jammed open and precious particles are drifting away in space, scientists said Friday.

National

First ‘murder hornet’ nest in US discovered in Washington state

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The world’s largest hornet at 2 inches long, the invasive insects can decimate entire hives of honeybees and deliver painful stings to people.

National

Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The delays are a worrisome sign for voters who still have not returned their absentee ballots.

National

Website tracks every broken McDonald’s ice cream machine in America

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The U.S. map has green dots for the stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they're not.

Latest News

News

Critics say $8.2 billion settlement in the federal suit against Perdue Pharmaceuticals is not enough

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen announced an $8.2 billion settlement in the federal suit against opioid manufacturer Perdue Pharmaceuticals. Critics say this isn't enough to repay the devastation left by Oxycontin.

News

Oxy Settlement

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Student almost lost her tuition assistance after her mother died

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
However, after 5 News contacted WVU Medicine, the situation for Haley changed.

News

COVID Nurse FOLO

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

House Call: Safe Sleep

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

The Alzheimer’s Association gives tips for families facing holiday gathering decisions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Thanksgiving is a holiday to celebrate with family, But the COVID-19 pandemic might keep that from happening for some.