Robert C. Byrd Blanks Liberty to Win Section Crown, 2-0

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd was up for the challenge against a feisty Liberty squad Saturday.

After a scoreless first half, the Flying Eagles scored two goals in the second half to down the Mountaineers, 2-0 to win the Region II Section I Championship. Brayden Thomason and Alex Bovino each found the back of the net for RCB.

