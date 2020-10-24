Advertisement

Robert C. Byrd Blanks Liberty to Win Section Crown, 2-0

Flying Eagles take home Region II Section I title
Robert C. Byrd boys soccer
Robert C. Byrd boys soccer(wdtv)
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd was up for the challenge against a feisty Liberty squad Saturday.

After a scoreless first half, the Flying Eagles scored two goals in the second half to down the Mountaineers, 2-0 to win the Region II Section I Championship. Brayden Thomason and Alex Bovino each found the back of the net for RCB.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Philip Barbour Cruises Past Liberty, 5-0 to Secure Section Championship

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Colts win Region II Section I title

Sports

Fairmont Senior Hoists Section Title, 6-1 over East Fairmont

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Polar Bears take home Region I Section II crown

Sports

Week 8 of the 5th Quarter

Updated: 18 hours ago
Check out highlights from week 8 of the high school football season

Sports

All eyes on McBride in year two as Mountaineer

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:13 PM EDT
Made all Big 12 freshman team in 2019-20

Latest News

Sports

Byrd advances to section final with win in PKs over Philip Barbour

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT
The Flying Eagles downed the Colts, 4-2, on penalty kicks

Sports

Elkins, Berdine win Class AA Region II XC meet

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:30 PM EDT
Addison Berdine won the individual title with a time of 21:59

Sports

Mountaineers tabbed fifth in Big 12 Preseason Women’s Basketball poll

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT
Finished sixth in the conference in 2019-20 season

Sports

Doddridge County girls & boy top Class A Region II field

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT
Bulldog runners Carter Lipscomb & Lexi Lamb won individual titles

Sports

East Fairmont girls & boys soccer advance to section finals

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:29 AM EDT
Bees both won their section semifinal games, 6-0

Sports

EF’s Christopher & Fairmont Senior’s Zuchelli win Region I XC titles

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT
Erykah Christopher & Logan Zuchelli won the individual races