Robert C. Byrd Blanks Liberty to Win Section Crown, 2-0
Flying Eagles take home Region II Section I title
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd was up for the challenge against a feisty Liberty squad Saturday.
After a scoreless first half, the Flying Eagles scored two goals in the second half to down the Mountaineers, 2-0 to win the Region II Section I Championship. Brayden Thomason and Alex Bovino each found the back of the net for RCB.
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.