Walmart to re-extend store hours

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Walmart will extend shopping hours after reducing them in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, the retail giant says beginning Nov. 14, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Starting November 14, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open 7 AM to 11 PM until further notice. This will give customers more time to shop and help us disperse traffic throughout the day. Stores with more reduced hours will keep current hours of operation. pic.twitter.com/mNFDhtWej8 — Walmart (@Walmart) October 23, 2020

This extension will add an extra hour to normal store hours.

Stores with more reduced hours will keep their current hours of operation.

