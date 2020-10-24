Advertisement

Walmart to re-extend store hours

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Walmart will extend shopping hours after reducing them in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, the retail giant says beginning Nov. 14, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

This extension will add an extra hour to normal store hours.

Stores with more reduced hours will keep their current hours of operation.

