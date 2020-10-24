Walmart to re-extend store hours
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Walmart will extend shopping hours after reducing them in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a tweet, the retail giant says beginning Nov. 14, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
This extension will add an extra hour to normal store hours.
Stores with more reduced hours will keep their current hours of operation.
