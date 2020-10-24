Advertisement

Week 8 of the 5th Quarter

Check out highlights from week 8 of the high school football season
Week
Week(WDTV)
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week 8 of the high school football season is in the books. Check out highlights below.

Spring Valley at Bridgeport

Lincoln at Liberty

Fairmont Senior at Lewis County

Linsly at Morgantown

Robert C. Byrd at Grafton

Preston at University

St. Marys at South Harrison

Hampshire at East Fairmont

Pendleton County at Gilmer County

Braxton County at Webster County

Ritchie County at Roane County

