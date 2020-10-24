Advertisement

West Virginia continues to see record breaking absentee voting numbers

Absentee voting
Absentee voting(WVLT)
By Joe Buchanan
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to reporting Saturday by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office, over 100,000 absentee ballots have been returned for the 2020 general election.

Of the 145,607 requested, 107,507 have been returned. Meaning nearly 75% of voters who have requested ballots have already marked and returned them. This is nearly 10-times the number of absentee ballots that were utilized in the 2016 election.

This surge was expected after qualifications for absentee voting were eased amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Early in-person voting began Wednesday, however the Secretary of State’s office have no public records currently available tracking those numbers.

Below are by-county early voting information for counties in the North-Central area as of 10/17:

  • Barbour - 1297 ballots requested, 973 ballots returned - 75% response rate
  • Doddridge - 466 ballots requested, 343 ballots returned - 74% response rate
  • Gilmer - 396 ballots requested, 311 ballots returned - 79% response rate
  • Harrison - 6802 ballots requested, 5154 ballots returned - 76% response rate
  • Lewis - 1061 ballots requested, 840 ballots returned - 79% response rate
  • Marion - 5056 ballots requested, 3660 ballots returned - 72% response rate
  • Monongalia - 10145 ballots requested, 7460 ballots returned - 74% response rate
  • Preston - 1946 ballots requested, 1439 ballots returned - 74% response rate
  • Randolph - 2044 ballots requested, 1622 ballots returned - 79% response rate
  • Taylor - 1276 ballots requested, 936 ballots returned - 73% response rate
  • Tucker - 587 ballots requested, 482 ballots returned - 82% response rate
  • Upshur - 1763 ballots requested, 1366 ballots returned - 77% response rate
  • Webster - 432 ballots requested, 318 ballots returned - 74% response rate

For more information on voting in the 2020 election, visit the WV Secretary of State’s website.

