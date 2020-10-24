Advertisement

WVDE Color Map: North-Central counties leap towards green

The map shows which schools can have in-person learning.
The map shows which schools can have in-person learning.(wsaz)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the color-coded map released by the West Virginia Department of Education Saturday, many of the counties in our area have leaped back to the green category.

Doddridge, the only county that had dropped to the red last week has leaped to the Gold category, which means student can return to the classroom, though sports are limited to in-county events or between other gold counties. Webster has fallen from the yellow category last week down to the gold category this week - they will face the same restrictions.

Lewis has dropped to the yellow category, potentially at risk of falling further.

However, it is a positive story for Barbour, Upshur and Randolph counties, who last week sat in orange and yellow categories but have now sprung to green, alongside Gilmer, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Taylor and Tucker counties.

This is the most open schools in our area have been since the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.

The next map is expected by the WVDE Saturday, October 31st at 5:00 p.m.

