City of Clarksburg dedicates Veterans Memorial Park flagpole to Vietnam Veterans

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Clarksburg dedicated a flagpole at Veterans Memorial Park in honor of veterans.

The flagpole was a donation from the state roughly eight years ago, but it was the teamwork of the Harrison County Commission, the City of Clarksburg, and the park board that brought the pole to its new home.

Community members gathered at the Freedom Shelter, where the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 573 Color Guard presented the colors.

Mayor and Veteran Ryan Kennedy said he felt it was important to honor those who fought for the country, especially Vietnam veterans.

“Unfortunately, a lot of them when they came home. They weren’t treated the way. They should have been back then, and we want them to know they are appreciated, and their service is noticed,” Kennedy added.

