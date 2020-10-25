Clara Belle “Cubby” Cogar passed away at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House on her 97th birthday, October 23, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was a resident of Emcroft Assisted Living before being transferred to Hospice.Cubby was the daughter of the late Paul and Ruby Crisp. Preceding her in death was her husband, Richard “Pete” Cogar; also her brothers, Berlin, Jack, and Robert Crisp; sisters, Leonore Bennett, Christina Anderson Scott, and Pauline Hitchcock.Surviving is her sister, Barbara Jean Moreland of Foley, AL; sister-in-law, June Deel Wilson of Cowen; sons, Carl James Cogar, and wife Janis of Westminster, CO, Gail “Jody” Cogar, and wife Sue, of Bolair; 6 granddaughters; 9 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. As a young woman, Cubby held many jobs including working at Camp Kessler, a backer for “Rosie the Riveter” in Baltimore, MD, a clerk at Canfield’s Store in Bolair. Also, she and Pete ran a small restaurant for a while close to Canfield’s Store. Cubby was well known as a great cook. She and Pete and their boys hunted, fished, and dug ginseng together. She loved to watch the birds, especially hummingbirds, which she kept out feeders for. Pete worked diligently at keeping lots of beautiful flowers blooming for her in the summer. They also sang in the local churches where their signature song was “Walk the Last Mile Together”.Services will be held 11am, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, with Pastor Tom Kessler officiating. Burial will follow at Handschumacher Cemetery, Upperglade. Friends may join the family for visitation 5-8 Monday evening at the funeral home.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.comDodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Cogar family.

