DHHR: 194 new cases, 1 death in Sunday report

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to reporting by the Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 194 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in West Virginia.

This brings the total number of cases to 21,906.

Along with this, one death was reported on Sunday, a 70-year-old man in Cabell County.

“Each life lost is heartbreaking and we extend our sincere condolences to this family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please do your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

This brings the total number of deaths to 423 in the state.

Below are the numbers by county:

Barbour (172), Berkeley (1,518), Boone (338), Braxton (60), Brooke (205), Cabell (1,328), Calhoun (34), Clay (59), Doddridge (70), Fayette (759), Gilmer (64), Grant (185), Greenbrier (174), Hampshire (123), Hancock (213), Hardy (103), Harrison (638), Jackson (377), Jefferson (561), Kanawha (3,527), Lewis (76), Lincoln (233), Logan (744), Marion (370), Marshall (281), Mason (173), McDowell (114), Mercer (680), Mineral (210), Mingo (557), Monongalia (2,277), Monroe (228), Morgan (134), Nicholas (185), Ohio (505), Pendleton (74), Pleasants (24), Pocahontas (68), Preston (194), Putnam (839), Raleigh (741), Randolph (408), Ritchie (36), Roane (99), Summers (97), Taylor (165), Tucker (63), Tyler (32), Upshur (238), Wayne (554), Webster (29), Wetzel (151), Wirt (42), Wood (533), Wyoming (244).

Testing will be offered in our area today.

Doddridge County, October 25, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Webster County, October 25, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Baker Island, 52 Baker Addison Park, Webster Springs, WV

