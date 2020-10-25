Advertisement

Fairmont Police department takes part in DEA’s National Drug Take-Back Day

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Drug Enforcement Administration recognized National Prescription Drug Takeback Day.

The DEA partnered with local police departments all over the country to hold an event where people can responsibly dispose of their unneeded prescriptions.

The Fairmont Police department collected prescriptions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their police station.

Patrol officer Richard Babich said it was important to hold these events to try to avoid people taking unnecessary or expired drugs.

“This event is a good opportunity for friends of the community to dispose of this medicine. As well as keep this medicine out of the hands of children or other family members that might otherwise develop an addiction or other problems,” he added.

To get rid of prescription drugs any other time throughout the year, the DEA asked people to use their website to find year-long local drop-off locations.

