Harrison County Rotary Clubs hold putt-putt tournament for Polio Awareness

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Local Rotary Clubs teamed up for a friendly competition to raise money for Polio Awareness.

Clarksburg and Bridgeport Rotary Clubs faced off for a mini-golf tournament at Veterans Memorial Park in Clarksburg.

Rotary had made it a priority to try to eliminate Polio since 1985.

Polio chair David Cavender said clubs around the nation are holding fundraiser events for Polio Awareness, but he said it’s not just about the money.

“Not just digging it out of your pocket, but doing things like this. Where you are having comradery competition, and having a good time for a good cause,” he said.

Cavender added that as of this year, there were only two countries in the world that still had the Polio Wild Virus Afghanistan and Pakistan.

