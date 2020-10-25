Advertisement

Jordan Darensbourg’s Sunday Night Forecast | October 24, 2020

Dreary pattern not expected to let up anytime soon; Heavy rain possible Thursday
Mostly cloudy with a few off and on showers possible
Mostly cloudy with a few off and on showers possible(wdtv)
By Jordan Darensbourg
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After some showers this morning, we’ve been gloomy most of the day and that is expected to continue for the next few days as a myriad of systems bring possibilities of a few showers here and there. The best chance of rain will come Thursday as Tropical Storm Zeta’s remnants bring chances for more steady rain late-week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers hanging around. Low: 48

Monday: Aside from a few peeks of sunshine, mostly cloudy with a few light showers or drizzle possible. High: 64

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle/radiational fog possible. Low: 49

Tuesday: Sun & clouds mixed with a few showers possible, especially N of US-50 High: 61

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with rain chances possible late as Zeta’s remnants approach. High: 64

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with heavy rain likely for periods as Zeta slides through. High: 61

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Saturday Night Forecast | October 24, 2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
It's a great start to the morning, but this won't last forever! Find out when we'll see rain right here!

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Friday Night Lights Forecast | October 23, 2020

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
It's a great start to the morning, but this won't last forever! Find out when we'll see rain right here!

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 23, 2020

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Williams
It's a great start to the morning, but this won't last forever! Find out when we'll see rain right here!

Forecast

Thursday Night Forecast | October 22nd 2020

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
This weekend won't be as warm or sunny as our dry weather will be interrupted with periodic rain.

Latest News

News

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast 10 22 2020

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 22, 2020

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:17 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Williams
It's going to be a very warm, sunny afternoon today, but we won't see these conditions forever. Find out why right here!

Forecast

Wednesday Night Forecast | October 21st 2020

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:46 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Dry mid-week with hot weather before rain returns for this weekend and temperatures cool down

News

11 PM Forecast October 21st 2020

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:45 PM EDT

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 21, 2020

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:16 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Williams
We'll heat up this morning, but by how much and why? Find out right here!

Forecast

Tuesday Night Forecast | October 20th 2020

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Clearing sky tonight with patchy fog possible on our way to a nice mid-week warmup