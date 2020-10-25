Jordan Darensbourg’s Sunday Night Forecast | October 24, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After some showers this morning, we’ve been gloomy most of the day and that is expected to continue for the next few days as a myriad of systems bring possibilities of a few showers here and there. The best chance of rain will come Thursday as Tropical Storm Zeta’s remnants bring chances for more steady rain late-week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers hanging around. Low: 48

Monday: Aside from a few peeks of sunshine, mostly cloudy with a few light showers or drizzle possible. High: 64

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle/radiational fog possible. Low: 49

Tuesday: Sun & clouds mixed with a few showers possible, especially N of US-50 High: 61

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with rain chances possible late as Zeta’s remnants approach. High: 64

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with heavy rain likely for periods as Zeta slides through. High: 61

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.