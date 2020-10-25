Advertisement

Rolling through the pandemic in Fairmont

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local woman started a unique daycare to help kids roll through the pandemic.

Ashley Ice combined roller skating and education that gave children a place to go while being under the virtual or blended school models.

At Skate-A-Way kids, were allowed to skate, play games, borrow library books, and have individual tutoring as needed.

Jr. Rollers was a program designed to offer families a resource to help children finish their schoolwork and participate in socially distant activities while parents are at work during the pandemic.

Ice said that they came up with the idea to help take a load off of parents', busy night-time schedules.

College volunteers are overseen by a certified Marion County Board of Education teacher to assist the children with their work.

Ice added the local library comes in for reading time and allows the kids to borrow books.

Along with skating, the program offered crafts and indoor or outdoor gym class for an active daycare experience.

Ice said she was glad she could do something for others during this time.

“I’ve relieved that stress from the families. They get to go home. They have dinner. They don’t have to stress about getting the schoolwork done because it’s been completed during the day,” she added.

The program costs $35 per child with no age limit and ran Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

