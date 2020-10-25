Advertisement

Stars and Strides holds cornhole fundraiser for equine therapy

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local nonprofit Equine Therapy organization held a cornhole tournament fundraiser.

Executive Director of Stars and Strides, Rebecca Flanagan, said they weren’t able to have their usual dinner fundraiser this year due to COVID-19.

She thought holding a cornhole tournament was a good alternative.

Stars and Strides was a program that used Equine Therapy to help people that are having a hard time find their grounding in life.

Flanagan said she was grateful she could help others with her love for horses.

“I’ve always loved horses, and I discovered there was a whole field of work, being done, between horses and humans,” she added.

Flanagan said the money raised goes towards keeping the organization running.

