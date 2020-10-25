Advertisement

Three Local Games Wiped Off Week 9 High School Football Schedule

26 games will not be played across the state this week
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three high school football games in North Central West Virginia and 26 total across the state will not be played this week as a result of Saturday’s DHHR color-coded map release.

Braxton County is orange and cannot play this week. Doddridge and Webster counties are gold and can only play teams from another gold county. Check out this week’s canceled games below.

Canceled:

South Harrison at Braxton County

Hundred at Webster County

Williamstown at Doddridge County

