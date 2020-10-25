Advertisement

Travis Lee Asher

Travis Lee Asher
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Travis Lee Asher, 48, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his residence. Travis was born in Philippi, WV on July 31, 1972, a son of Jimmy Richard and Sherry M. Jones Asher of Chub Run, Mt. Clare. In addition to his parents, Travis is survived by his brother Michael R. Asher and his girlfriend Debbie Lavezza of Clarksburg; niece, Isabella A. Asher; as well as by Christina Nichole Luchuck of Wallace and her children Brody James and Reese Nichole Pierce; Crystal Rae Moore of Mt. Clare and her son Tyler D. Evick; and his three labs; Jade Mellane, Dolce and Gabbana. He was preceded in death by his brother, Stacey L. Asher and his sister-in-law Vanessa Asher. Travis was a graduate of Roosevelt-Wilson High School, with his Senior class being the last to graduate from the school. He was a block loader for Corhart of Buckhannon for nineteen years. When not working he enjoyed exercising and riding ATV’s. He was an avid hunter with a passion for the outdoors and wildlife. He enjoyed hunting and shed hunting in West Virginia and Ohio. He absolutely loved his coworker’s “brothers” in block loading at Corhart. His favorite times were spent with his family and friends and he will be sadly missed by them all.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Private services will be held the following day and interment will take place in the Center Point Cemetery in Doddridge County, WV. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

