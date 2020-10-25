Triple S. Harley holds Trunk or Treat

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Triple S. Harley kicked off Halloween week with a Trunk or Treat event sponsored by local businesses.

People decorated either a table or their trunk and passed out candy to trick or treaters.

There were raffles and few vendors as well to give people a socially distant way to celebrate the spooky season.

General manager of Triple S. Harley, Jennifer Sutherland, said they knew they needed to host the Trunk or Treat.

“We thought it would be important to do something semi-normal this year and let the kids have some Halloween fun. They’re mostly wearing masks anyways with their costumes,” she added.

Families filled the parking lot, waiting for their turn to trick or treat.

