Advertisement

Triple S. Harley holds Trunk or Treat

Triple S. Harley kicked off Halloween week with a Trunk or Treat event sponsored by local businesses.
Triple S. Harley kicked off Halloween week with a Trunk or Treat event sponsored by local businesses.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Triple S. Harley kicked off Halloween week with a Trunk or Treat event sponsored by local businesses.

People decorated either a table or their trunk and passed out candy to trick or treaters.

There were raffles and few vendors as well to give people a socially distant way to celebrate the spooky season.

General manager of Triple S. Harley, Jennifer Sutherland, said they knew they needed to host the Trunk or Treat.

“We thought it would be important to do something semi-normal this year and let the kids have some Halloween fun. They’re mostly wearing masks anyways with their costumes,” she added.

Families filled the parking lot, waiting for their turn to trick or treat.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Stars and Strides holds cornhole fundraiser for equine therapy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
A local nonprofit Equine Therapy organization held a cornhole tournament fundraiser.

News

Upshur County Schools to remain fully remote after coronavirus cases found among transportation department

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
It was announced Sunday evening that due to a lack of substitutes, administration has decided to remain in full remote instruction for the upcoming week.

News

Last West Virginia county approves cannabis dispensaries

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Monongalia County Board of Health approved the permits during a special session after coming under pressure to get the permits turned over to the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis, which will ultimately select up to 100 dispensary locations statewide.

News

West Virginia Secretary of State reports record-breaking number of in-person early voting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
According to reporting by the West Virginia Secretary of State, 96,305 have cast their ballot in-person since polls opened on Wednesday.

Latest News

News

DHHR: 194 new cases, 1 death in Sunday report

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
According to reporting by the Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 194 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in West Virginia.

News

WVU Texas Tech Highlights

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Rolling through the pandemic in Fairmont

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
A local woman started a unique daycare to help kids roll through the pandemic.

News

City of Clarksburg dedicates Veterans Memorial Park flagpole to Vietnam Veterans

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:35 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
The city of Clarksburg dedicated a flagpole at Veterans Memorial Park in honor of veterans.

News

Fairmont Police department takes part in DEA’s National Drug Take-Back Day

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:33 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
The Drug Enforcement Administration recognized National Prescription Drug Takeback Day.

News

Harrison County Rotary Clubs hold putt-putt tournament for Polio Awareness

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:29 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
Local Rotary Clubs teamed up for a friendly competition to raise money for Polio Awareness.