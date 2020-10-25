Advertisement

Upshur County Schools to remain fully remote after coronavirus cases found among transportation department

Upshur County school releases re-entry plan.
Upshur County school releases re-entry plan.(Jasmin Adous)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Upshur County was classified green by the Department of Education this week, meaning staff and students were preparing to return to the classroom. However, multiple coronavirus cases in the transportation department has put the return on pause.

UPDATE: Based on the results of COVID-19 testing for our transportation staff today, we are sorry to report that we will...

Posted by Upshur County Schools West Virginia on Sunday, October 25, 2020

According to Facebook posts by the school district, administration worked with Community Care of West Virginia, the county health department and St. Joseph’s Hospital to conduct testing and contact tracing of the transportation department Sunday. This has led to several of the county’s bus drivers being placed in quarantine.

It was announced Sunday evening that due to a lack of substitutes, administration has decided to remain in full remote instruction for the upcoming week.

5 News will continue to follow this story as it develops.

