West Virginia Secretary of State reports record-breaking number of in-person early voting

Early in person voting.
Early in person voting.(Allison Baker)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to reporting by the West Virginia Secretary of State, 96,305 have cast their ballot in-person since polls opened on Wednesday.

The office also reports 109,292 absentee ballots have been received so far in the 2020 election.

These numbers still only represent 16.2% of registered voters in the state. Statistics from Marion and Barbour counties were not reported by the Secretary of State’s office for unknown reasons.

For more information on how to vote, you can learn more at the Secretary of State’s election information webpage.

