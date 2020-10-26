9-year-old Nebraska boy killed in hunting accident

LINCOLN, Neb. (WVLT) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a 9-year-old Nebraska boy was killed in a hunting accident Sunday morning.

According to officials, the accident happened near NW 98th Street and West Davey road around 7:40 p.m.

LCSO said the boy accidentally shot himself while pheasant hunting with his father.

Authorities said 9-year-old Gunnar Holte was shooting at a bird, went to reload a shotgun and the gun fired. The father said he turned around and saw his son had fallen.

An off-duty Lincoln Police officer was also in the area hunting and tried to help the boy.

Officials said the child was taken to the hospital where life-saving measures were not successful.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help cover funeral expenses.

