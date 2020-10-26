Advertisement

An overview of West Virginia’s 48th district of the House of Delegates

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Every other year, voters elect representatives to serve them in the House of Delegates. In Harrison County, voters have seen a gradual shift over the last decade in what party those elected officials come from.

Historically, West Virginia’s 48th district of the House of Delegates has been mostly democrat.

When looking back at West Virginia as a whole, 2012 was the last year Democrat’s held the majority in the house of Delegates  and when looking at the 48th district, that’s also the last year of dominance before the switch began. Now three of the four seats are Republican.

“Obviously the republican party and the democratic party has shifted over the years and so WV is more naturally lined with the republican party with some of the main issues that they care about the most,” said Fairmont State University Political Science Professor Dr. Greg Noone.

Democrat Tim Miley, and Republicans Terry Waxman, Danny Hamrick and Ben Queen currently represent the district. Both Waxman and Miley are not running for re-election.

Miley, who is also the House Minority Leader, has served District 48 for over 15 years and is currently the only current Democrat representative, which could have an impact on the top four candidates to win this year’s election.

“Now you have a slate of lesser known people and it’ll be interesting to see whether or not the D or the R after their name is the contributing factor and truthfully I think it will be,” said Dr. Noone.

There will be even a greater shift in 2022, That’s when the state will shift to have one representative per district, dividing Harrison County into multiple districts.

This could bring even further change to the area.

“Once you allow politicians to select their voters instead of their voters selecting their representatives it opens it up for a lot of negative impacts throughout the districts as well as the state,” said Dr. Noone.

More than 20% of Harrison County’s registered voters have already cast their ballots, so soon time will tell what the 48th district will look like for the next two years.

