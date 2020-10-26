Advertisement

Bob Murray, Founder of Murray Energy, dead at 80

Robert Murray
Robert Murray(AP Photo/Kenny Crookston)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 10:26 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bob Murray, founder and former president and CEO of Murray Energy, died Sunday at the age of 80.

Michael Shaheen, a St. Clairsville, Ohio attorney who represented Murray, confirmed his death to the Intelligencer on Sunday

Murray started Murray Energy Corp. in 1988. The company filed chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2019 before emerging as the current Ohio-based company ACNR in September. Murray sat on the board until his retirement last week.

Murray filed an application for black lung benefits last month, saying he was heavily dependent on oxygen and is “near death.”

State leaders mourned Murray’s death Sunday evening.

