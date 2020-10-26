Advertisement

DHHR: 317 new cases, one death in Monday report

The West Virginia DHHR Dashboard as of October 26th.
The West Virginia DHHR Dashboard as of October 26th.(WV DHHR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - According to reporting by the Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 317 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in West Virginia.

This brings the total number of cases to 22,223.

Along with this, one death was reported on Monday, an 87-year-old woman in Marshall County.

Our heart goes out to this West Virginian and her family," said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please continue taking every precaution to slow the spread of this horrible disease.”

This brings the total number of deaths to 424 in the state.

Below are the numbers by county:

Barbour (175), Berkeley (1,534), Boone (339), Braxton (62), Brooke (214), Cabell (1,354), Calhoun (34), Clay (60), Doddridge (70), Fayette (762), Gilmer (64), Grant (188), Greenbrier (181), Hampshire (125), Hancock (214), Hardy (105), Harrison (644), Jackson (378), Jefferson (567), Kanawha (3,564), Lewis (79), Lincoln (236), Logan (748), Marion (371), Marshall (290), Mason (174), McDowell (117), Mercer (704), Mineral (212), Mingo (564), Monongalia (2,290), Monroe (241), Morgan (141), Nicholas (185), Ohio (514), Pendleton (74), Pleasants (25), Pocahontas (68), Preston (199), Putnam (842), Raleigh (761), Randolph (410), Ritchie (36), Roane (100), Summers (103), Taylor (166), Tucker (63), Tyler (32), Upshur (243), Wayne (562), Webster (29), Wetzel (171), Wirt (45), Wood (543), Wyoming (251).

Testing will be offered in our area today.

  • Harrison County, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson Square (back door of the Health Department), Traders Alley, Clarksburg, WV
  • Ritchie County, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV
  • Taylor County, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bob Murray, Founder of Murray Energy, dead at 80

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Bob Murray, founder and former president and CEO of Murray Energy, died Sunday at the age of 80.

News

Stars and Strides holds cornhole fundraiser for equine therapy

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
A local nonprofit Equine Therapy organization held a cornhole tournament fundraiser.

News

Triple S. Harley holds Trunk or Treat

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Triple S. Harley kicked off Halloween week with a Trunk or Treat event sponsored by local businesses.

News

Upshur County Schools to remain fully remote after coronavirus cases found among transportation department

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
It was announced Sunday evening that due to a lack of substitutes, administration has decided to remain in full remote instruction for the upcoming week.

Latest News

News

Last West Virginia county approves cannabis dispensaries

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Monongalia County Board of Health approved the permits during a special session after coming under pressure to get the permits turned over to the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis, which will ultimately select up to 100 dispensary locations statewide.

News

West Virginia Secretary of State reports record-breaking number of in-person early voting

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
According to reporting by the West Virginia Secretary of State, 96,305 have cast their ballot in-person since polls opened on Wednesday.

News

DHHR: 194 new cases, 1 death in Sunday report

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 10:20 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
According to reporting by the Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 194 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in West Virginia.

News

WVU Texas Tech Highlights

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 1:15 AM EDT

News

Rolling through the pandemic in Fairmont

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
A local woman started a unique daycare to help kids roll through the pandemic.

News

City of Clarksburg dedicates Veterans Memorial Park flagpole to Vietnam Veterans

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:35 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
The city of Clarksburg dedicated a flagpole at Veterans Memorial Park in honor of veterans.