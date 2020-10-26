Jordan Darensbourg’s Monday Night Forecast | October 26, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’ve been mostly dry today but we cannot by any stretch rule out any rain chances for tonight into tomorrow with lows in the mid-40s and highs tomorrow in the upper-50s. Wednesday night and Thursday we’ll be looking at quite a bit of rain as Zeta’s remnants slide through, with preliminary amounts getting over one inch with two inches or more possible in spots, so flooding *might* be a concern.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with a few areas of patchy drizzle/overnight fog. Low: 46

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy with a few showers hanging around, especially north of US-50. Any peeks of sunshine would be south of the aforementioned thoroughfare. High: 58

Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy with the best chance of rain being in the mountain counties. Low: 48

Wednesday: Skies will be mostly cloudy for the day, but rain chances will increase as Zeta’s remnants get closer. High: 62

Thursday: Mainly cloudy with heavy rain likely at times as Zeta’s remnants slide through. High: 64

Friday: As Zeta’s remnants leave, mainly cloudy with light drizzle and yes, flurries possible in the mountains. Skies do clear during the afternoon. MUCH cooler. High: 51

