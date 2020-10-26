Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 26, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is going to be dreary once again, as a system pushes in and brings mostly cloudy skies and a chance for a few isolated showers. Most of the rain will come in the afternoon and evening today. The only solace is that we’ll see highs in the mid-60s today, so just worry about keeping an umbrella near you just in case. Heading into tomorrow, it’s a similar story, with clouds and more chances for rain showers, mostly in the afternoon. We’ll get a brief break from the rain on Wednesday, before dealing with the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta on Thursday, which will bring more rain into our region. Thereafter, we’ll have a dry, but cool weekend. In short, we just need to hold on until the weekend.

Today: A weak low-pressure system will result in on-again, off-again showers, which, combined with cloudy skies, will make for a dreary October day. High: 64.

Tonight: Rain showers are still likely for tonight, and combined with how dark it will be tonight, make sure to go slow on those roads. Low: 48.

Tuesday: Scattered showers are also possible for tomorrow, leading to another dreary day. High: 60.

Wednesday: We’ll get a break from the rain, as the system bringing rain showers into our region pushes out. However, skies will remain cloudy, and overnight, the remnants of Zeta will begin to push in. High: 62.

