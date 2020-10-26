Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 26, 2020

It’s Been Dreary The Past Couple of Days, And That’s Going to Stay Today
By Joseph Williams
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is going to be dreary once again, as a system pushes in and brings mostly cloudy skies and a chance for a few isolated showers. Most of the rain will come in the afternoon and evening today. The only solace is that we’ll see highs in the mid-60s today, so just worry about keeping an umbrella near you just in case. Heading into tomorrow, it’s a similar story, with clouds and more chances for rain showers, mostly in the afternoon. We’ll get a brief break from the rain on Wednesday, before dealing with the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta on Thursday, which will bring more rain into our region. Thereafter, we’ll have a dry, but cool weekend. In short, we just need to hold on until the weekend.

Today: A weak low-pressure system will result in on-again, off-again showers, which, combined with cloudy skies, will make for a dreary October day. High: 64.

Tonight: Rain showers are still likely for tonight, and combined with how dark it will be tonight, make sure to go slow on those roads. Low: 48.

Tuesday: Scattered showers are also possible for tomorrow, leading to another dreary day. High: 60.

Wednesday: We’ll get a break from the rain, as the system bringing rain showers into our region pushes out. However, skies will remain cloudy, and overnight, the remnants of Zeta will begin to push in. High: 62.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Sunday Night Forecast | October 24, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
It's a great start to the morning, but this won't last forever! Find out when we'll see rain right here!

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Saturday Night Forecast | October 24, 2020

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
It's a great start to the morning, but this won't last forever! Find out when we'll see rain right here!

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Friday Night Lights Forecast | October 23, 2020

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
It's a great start to the morning, but this won't last forever! Find out when we'll see rain right here!

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 23, 2020

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Williams
It's a great start to the morning, but this won't last forever! Find out when we'll see rain right here!

Latest News

Forecast

Thursday Night Forecast | October 22nd 2020

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
This weekend won't be as warm or sunny as our dry weather will be interrupted with periodic rain.

News

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast 10 22 2020

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 22, 2020

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:17 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Williams
It's going to be a very warm, sunny afternoon today, but we won't see these conditions forever. Find out why right here!

Forecast

Wednesday Night Forecast | October 21st 2020

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:46 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Dry mid-week with hot weather before rain returns for this weekend and temperatures cool down

News

11 PM Forecast October 21st 2020

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:45 PM EDT

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 21, 2020

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:16 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Williams
We'll heat up this morning, but by how much and why? Find out right here!