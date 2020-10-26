Advertisement

More than 100 survivors rescued in Ohio anti-human trafficking sting

Attorney General Dave Yost says the sting lead to the arrest of 177 people in what he calls the largest statewide anti-human trafficking operation in the state of Ohio.
Attorney General Dave Yost says the sting lead to the arrest of 177 people in what he calls the largest statewide anti-human trafficking operation in the state of Ohio.(WOWT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) – State investigators say 109 human trafficking survivors were rescued all across Ohio last week in an operation.

Attorney General Dave Yost says the sting led to the arrest of 177 people in what he calls the largest statewide anti-human trafficking operation in the state of Ohio.

The announcement of Operation Autumn Hope comes just a few days after a Portsmouth attorney was indicted on 18 charges related to human trafficking.

Yost says the grand jury indictment was not related to the operation.

U.S. Marshals say while working with agencies in Ohio and West Virginia, they were able to close 84 missing child cases including 45 psychical recoveries.

Other cases included follow ups and confirming children were no longer missing.

More details about the rescue operation are being announced Monday morning.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information on the mission.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DHHR: 317 new cases, one death in Monday report

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
According to reporting by the Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 317 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in West Virginia.

News

Bob Murray, Founder of Murray Energy, dead at 80

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Bob Murray, founder and former president and CEO of Murray Energy, died Sunday at the age of 80.

News

Stars and Strides holds cornhole fundraiser for equine therapy

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
A local nonprofit Equine Therapy organization held a cornhole tournament fundraiser.

News

Triple S. Harley holds Trunk or Treat

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Triple S. Harley kicked off Halloween week with a Trunk or Treat event sponsored by local businesses.

Latest News

News

Upshur County Schools to remain fully remote after coronavirus cases found among transportation department

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
It was announced Sunday evening that due to a lack of substitutes, administration has decided to remain in full remote instruction for the upcoming week.

News

Last West Virginia county approves cannabis dispensaries

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Monongalia County Board of Health approved the permits during a special session after coming under pressure to get the permits turned over to the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis, which will ultimately select up to 100 dispensary locations statewide.

News

West Virginia Secretary of State reports record-breaking number of in-person early voting

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
According to reporting by the West Virginia Secretary of State, 96,305 have cast their ballot in-person since polls opened on Wednesday.

News

DHHR: 194 new cases, 1 death in Sunday report

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 10:20 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
According to reporting by the Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 194 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in West Virginia.

News

WVU Texas Tech Highlights

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 1:15 AM EDT

News

Rolling through the pandemic in Fairmont

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
A local woman started a unique daycare to help kids roll through the pandemic.