More than 100 survivors rescued in Ohio anti-human trafficking sting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) – State investigators say 109 human trafficking survivors were rescued all across Ohio last week in an operation.

Attorney General Dave Yost says the sting led to the arrest of 177 people in what he calls the largest statewide anti-human trafficking operation in the state of Ohio.

The announcement of Operation Autumn Hope comes just a few days after a Portsmouth attorney was indicted on 18 charges related to human trafficking.

Yost says the grand jury indictment was not related to the operation.

U.S. Marshals say while working with agencies in Ohio and West Virginia, they were able to close 84 missing child cases including 45 psychical recoveries.

Other cases included follow ups and confirming children were no longer missing.

More details about the rescue operation are being announced Monday morning.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information on the mission.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.