Mountaineer men’s & women’s basketball reveal conference schedules

Both begin conference slates in mid-December
Huggins & Carey
Huggins & Carey(wdtv)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Big 12 has released its conference slates for the 2020-21 men’s & women’s college basketball seasons.

The conference schedules begin 2-3 weeks earlier this year because of schedule shuffling due to COVID-19.

Mountaineer men’s basketball will begin its conference slate with a home meeting with Iowa State on December 18, followed BY a trip to Kansas on Tuesday, December 22. WVU will begin 2021 with a two game road trip to Oklahoma and Oklahoma State on January 2 and 4. The schedule also includes a Texas two step to UT and TCU at the end of February. The slate concludes with a home game against Kansas State on February 27. The Big 12 Championship is slated for March 10-12 in Kansas City.

On the women’s side, the Mountaineers will open Big 12 play with preseason conference favorite Baylor on December 10 at the Coliseum followed by a meeting with Oklahoma State in Stillwater on the 18. After the new year, WVU will visit Kansas and Kansas State to begin 2021. Their Texas two game road trip will be to Texas Tech and TCU at the end of January. The season concludes with a game at Iowa State on February 24. The women’s Big 12 Championship is scheduled for March 11-14 in Kansas City.

