Randolph County Grand Jury returned indictments on several cases today

RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Randolph County Grand Jury returned multiple indictments on felony cases today, Oct. 26.

1. Jerry Lee Isner, II was indicted on one county of attempted first degree murder and two counts of malicious assault upon a law enforcement officer.

2. Jerry Dean Shreve, Sr. was indicted on one count of sexual assault in the first degree.

3. Hollie Sue Wilson was indicted on one count of gross neglect of a child creating risk of serious injury.

4. Misty Jane Pritt was indicted on one count of gross neglect of a child creating risk of serious injury.

5. Gordan Lee Channell was indicted on one count of arson in the first degree.

6. Donnie Euugene Currence was indicted on one count of domestic battery, third or subsequent offense.

