Advertisement

Randolph County Grand Jury returned indictments on several cases today

Indicted (Source: MGN)
Indicted (Source: MGN)(KMVT)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Randolph County Grand Jury returned multiple indictments on felony cases today, Oct. 26.

1. Jerry Lee Isner, II was indicted on one county of attempted first degree murder and two counts of malicious assault upon a law enforcement officer.

2. Jerry Dean Shreve, Sr. was indicted on one count of sexual assault in the first degree.

3. Hollie Sue Wilson was indicted on one count of gross neglect of a child creating risk of serious injury.

4. Misty Jane Pritt was indicted on one count of gross neglect of a child creating risk of serious injury.

5. Gordan Lee Channell was indicted on one count of arson in the first degree.

6. Donnie Euugene Currence was indicted on one count of domestic battery, third or subsequent offense.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

An overview of West Virginia’s 48th district of the House of Delegates

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Historically, West Virginia’s 48th district of the House of Delegates has been mostly democrat.

News

House 48 Preview

Updated: 17 minutes ago

News

Fairmont woman’s Republican political display vandalized

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
A Fairmont woman says that her signs were destroyed over the weekend on Silvan Street in Fairmont.

News

Election Signs vandalized

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

W.Va. Gov. Justice makes announcement on Jobs and Hope program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Jobs and Hope Program is West Virginia’s comprehensive statewide response to the substance abuse disorder crisis.

News

More than 100 survivors rescued in Ohio anti-human trafficking sting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Attorney General Dave Yost says the sting lead to the arrest of 177 people in what he calls the largest statewide anti-human trafficking operation in the state of Ohio.

News

DHHR: 317 new cases, one death in Monday report

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
According to reporting by the Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 317 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in West Virginia.

News

Bob Murray, Founder of Murray Energy, dead at 80

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Bob Murray, founder and former president and CEO of Murray Energy, died Sunday at the age of 80.

News

Stars and Strides holds cornhole fundraiser for equine therapy

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
A local nonprofit Equine Therapy organization held a cornhole tournament fundraiser.

News

Triple S. Harley holds Trunk or Treat

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Triple S. Harley kicked off Halloween week with a Trunk or Treat event sponsored by local businesses.