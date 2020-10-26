Advertisement

University’s Brooks named Premier Bank Player of the Week

120 receiving yards, 3 TDs vs. Preston
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -University wide receiver Tracy “TT” Brooks is the Premier Bank Player of Week 8.

The senior caught 4 passes for 120 yards and three touchdowns in the Hawks win over Preston.

He’s been University’s top target this year, totaling 9 touchdowns in just four games.

We will have more on TT later in the week.

