University’s Brooks named Premier Bank Player of the Week
120 receiving yards, 3 TDs vs. Preston
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -University wide receiver Tracy “TT” Brooks is the Premier Bank Player of Week 8.
The senior caught 4 passes for 120 yards and three touchdowns in the Hawks win over Preston.
He’s been University’s top target this year, totaling 9 touchdowns in just four games.
We will have more on TT later in the week.
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.