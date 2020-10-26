Advertisement

Fairmont woman’s Republican political display vandalized

By Joe Buchanan
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Silvan Street in Fairmont, residents are not shy about their politics.

“I think it just represents America,” said Shauna Gerau, the owner of the largest private Republican political display in Fairmont.

Red, white, blue and a whole lot of Trump. Banners, flags, signs and decorations adorn Shauna’s backyard displaying support for the 45th United States President. It began in 2016 after signs were stolen from her backyard. Since then, the display has continued to grow.

“It was [when my signs were stolen], that I decided to really put it out there,” said Shauna.

But over the weekend, her display was vandalized. Signs advocating for Marion County Republicans were defaced, “BLM” was spray-painted over a large Trump banner, and Trump signs were pulled from the ground and destroyed.

“I would think anybody in our town would be upset with somebody doing property damage to someone, no matter what party,” said Paula and Craig Ehrhard, registered Democrats and Shauna’s neighbors.

They wrote a card to Shauna after hearing about the vandalization. Craig says he voted for Trump Monday morning, and faced similar vandalization when they placed a George W. Bush sign in their yard in the early 2000′s.

Shauna says she is irritated. She took to Facebook over the weekend, posting the destruction. The posts went viral over local community pages, but she faced backlash by commenters. She also reached out to the Marion County Republican Executive Committee.

“I was a little bit upset,” said Kandi Nuzum, chairperson of the county committee.

Nuzum, alongside several Marion County Republican candidates visited Shauna’s home Monday to show her support and replace the signs.

“It is happening all over, not just to Republicans but to Democrat signs too. It needs to quit,” said Guy Ward, the current mayor of White Hall and House District 50 candidate.

“We shouldn’t have to destroy things in order to win an election,” said Rebecca Polis, State Senate candidate and Shauna’s neighbor.

Polis says her signs in her own yard have been stolen numerous times. A trend that rears its ugly head in every election.

“In the last campaign, I had 62 signs stolen out of people’s yards, off of their property,” said Phil Mallow, House District 50 candidate.

Mallow pointed to a house just a block away from Shauna’s that had a large display of Democratic signage, all left untouched after the weekend.

Shauna herself says she kept the destroyed signs in her yard to send a message about political intolerance.

“I think that you can have a disagreement, but I don’t think it is okay to destroy anybody’s property,” said Shauna.

A police report for vandalism and grand larceny was filed with the Fairmont Police Department.

