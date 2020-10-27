25 people indicted in a drug trafficking operation spanning from California to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - 25 people from four states were indicted in a drug trafficking operation that dealt with methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin, announced U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.

“This is the third major indictment announced in just the last few weeks here in the Northern District of West Virginia. What they all have in common is the presence of out of state participants alleged to be part of a significant drug conspiracy. We have dedicated law enforcement partners and aggressive prosecutors who will root out such activity in our district and enforce the law. We have always believed that this type of effort is required to protect our communities. To those thinking that they can come into our state and participate in these illegal activities without consequence, you are sadly mistaken. We will not stop, but I suggest that you do,” said Powell.

According to a press release, the 25 people were named in a 56-count indictment handed down by a federal grand jury sitting in Elkins on Oct. 20. on charges involving a drug distribution operation spanning California, Texas, and West Virginia. They are:

Anthony Allen, 34, of Rosenberg, Texas

Johnnie Bradley, 37, of Houston, Texas

Michael Alcendor, 19, of Houston, Texas

James Pugh, 46, of Wheeling, West Virginia

Jeffrey Howard, 23, of Houston, Texas

Kedrick Howard, 27, of Dallas, Texas

Leonard Jasmine, 28, Houston, Texas

Sixto Marquez, 44, of Paramount, California

Francisco Chanes, 36, of Los Angeles, California

Aaliyah Snowden, 25, of Eastpointe, Michigan

Roderick Bradley, 30, of Houston, Texas

Kelsey McClung, 27, of Westover, West Virginia

Robert Woody, 41, of Morgantown, West Virginia

Tiffany Groves, 42, of Kingwood, West Virginia

Sabrina Burton, 24, of Morgantown, West Virginia

Skilor Perdue, 25, of Morgantown, West Virginia

Loren Delaney, 29, of Morgantown, West Virginia

Greg Snider, 61, of Bruceton Mills, West Virginia

Morgan Janes, 23, of Morgantown, West Virginia

Suzanne Adiyeh, 37, of Morgantown, West Virginia

Antonio Buzzo, 25, of Maidsville, West Virginia

David Gamble, 56, of Masontown, West Virginia

Leslie O’Quinn, 30, of Houston, Texas

Narkevia Lewis, 22, of Houston, Texas

Ashley Johnson, 34, Morgantown, West Virginia

The crimes are allegedly occurred in Monongalia County as well as other places from the spring of 2018 to October 2020.

