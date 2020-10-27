25 people indicted in a drug trafficking operation spanning from California to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - 25 people from four states were indicted in a drug trafficking operation that dealt with methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin, announced U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.
“This is the third major indictment announced in just the last few weeks here in the Northern District of West Virginia. What they all have in common is the presence of out of state participants alleged to be part of a significant drug conspiracy. We have dedicated law enforcement partners and aggressive prosecutors who will root out such activity in our district and enforce the law. We have always believed that this type of effort is required to protect our communities. To those thinking that they can come into our state and participate in these illegal activities without consequence, you are sadly mistaken. We will not stop, but I suggest that you do,” said Powell.
According to a press release, the 25 people were named in a 56-count indictment handed down by a federal grand jury sitting in Elkins on Oct. 20. on charges involving a drug distribution operation spanning California, Texas, and West Virginia. They are:
- Anthony Allen, 34, of Rosenberg, Texas
- Johnnie Bradley, 37, of Houston, Texas
- Michael Alcendor, 19, of Houston, Texas
- James Pugh, 46, of Wheeling, West Virginia
- Jeffrey Howard, 23, of Houston, Texas
- Kedrick Howard, 27, of Dallas, Texas
- Leonard Jasmine, 28, Houston, Texas
- Sixto Marquez, 44, of Paramount, California
- Francisco Chanes, 36, of Los Angeles, California
- Aaliyah Snowden, 25, of Eastpointe, Michigan
- Roderick Bradley, 30, of Houston, Texas
- Kelsey McClung, 27, of Westover, West Virginia
- Robert Woody, 41, of Morgantown, West Virginia
- Tiffany Groves, 42, of Kingwood, West Virginia
- Sabrina Burton, 24, of Morgantown, West Virginia
- Skilor Perdue, 25, of Morgantown, West Virginia
- Loren Delaney, 29, of Morgantown, West Virginia
- Greg Snider, 61, of Bruceton Mills, West Virginia
- Morgan Janes, 23, of Morgantown, West Virginia
- Suzanne Adiyeh, 37, of Morgantown, West Virginia
- Antonio Buzzo, 25, of Maidsville, West Virginia
- David Gamble, 56, of Masontown, West Virginia
- Leslie O’Quinn, 30, of Houston, Texas
- Narkevia Lewis, 22, of Houston, Texas
- Ashley Johnson, 34, Morgantown, West Virginia
The crimes are allegedly occurred in Monongalia County as well as other places from the spring of 2018 to October 2020.
