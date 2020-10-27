Advertisement

98 arrested during federal operation focusing on gang crime

Image courtesy MGN Online
Image courtesy MGN Online(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal operation in southern West Virginia targeting violent gang crime resulted in nearly 100 arrests, officials said.

Authorities arrested 98 people, including five accused gang members, during the 30-day operation, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart and U.S. Marshal Michael Baylous announced Monday, according to news outlets. Three of those arrested are accused of murder and three children abducted in a custody dispute were recovered, authorities said.

In addition, authorities said they seized firearms, drugs and cash.

The operation was successful due to teamwork between federal, state and local law enforcement officers who were focused on a common goal of making communities safer, Baylous said.

