A family is suing the Sundale Nursing Home for prematurely reporting a man’s death

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Leonard Wolfe’s family is suing the Sundale Nursing Home for prematurely reporting his death.

Wolfe of Preston County died from COVID-19 on April 3. Officials at the nursing home reported his death a week prior when he was still alive.

At the time his death was reported, it would have been the state’s first coronavirus-related death.

It came as the outbreak at Sundale escalated to more than 50 cases and included five deaths.

The family has suffered emotional trauma and distress, leading some family members to get medical attention, according to the complaint filed in Monongalia County Circuit Court.

The suit says that Sundale failed to ensure information related to his medical care was protected. The nursing home representatives did not return our request for comment.

