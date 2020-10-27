Advertisement

A mother searching for answers after human remains found in Mon County

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A mother is hoping to find answers after human remains were found in Monongalia County.

Price’s mother Victoria Price says that she saw her son just a week before officials found his body. She says that she’s frustrated that it’s taking so long to determine how he died.

"I contacted Governor Justice, I contacted Joe Manchin, I contacted Shelley Moore Capito, I contacted congressman Mckinley,” said Victoria Price.

Price says that the medical examiner’s office told her there is a substantial backlog of cases in the office... and it’s going to be a while before she receives an update about her son’s cause of death.

"Frustrated for the fact that our government’s not doing the services for the people of this state and it’s not just me. Yes, of course I’m greatly impacted and it’s what moved me to action but, it’s just ridiculous,” said Price.

The medical examiner’s office said that it has experienced delays with completing cases over the past few years

"And I’m just getting stonewalled. Nobody wants to, I understand there’s a backlog you already told me that, now, tell me what you’re going to do about that,” said Price.

The statement goes on to say final cause of deaths are considered pending while further studies, lab results and investigations are conducted.

"So what, a one year, a two year, a three backlog acceptable to them?” price asked.

Police say that the case is ongoing with no update at this time. WDTV will keep you updated with new information as they come in.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local trucking company thrives during the pandemic

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
W.S. Thomas Transfer in Fairmont was one of the businesses keeping people employed.

News

Health officials report 483 new cases of COVID-19, eight additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 483 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Tuesday.

News

An overview of West Virginia’s 48th district of the House of Delegates

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Historically, West Virginia’s 48th district of the House of Delegates has been mostly democrat.

News

House 48 Preview

Updated: 17 hours ago

Latest News

News

Fairmont woman’s Republican political display vandalized

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
A Fairmont woman says that her signs were destroyed over the weekend on Silvan Street in Fairmont.

News

Election Signs vandalized

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Randolph County Grand Jury returned indictments on several cases today

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The Randolph County Grand Jury returned multiple indictments on felony cases today, Oct. 26.

News

W.Va. Gov. Justice makes announcement on Jobs and Hope program

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Jobs and Hope Program is West Virginia’s comprehensive statewide response to the substance abuse disorder crisis.

News

More than 100 survivors rescued in Ohio anti-human trafficking sting

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT
|
By Chad Hedrick
Attorney General Dave Yost says the sting lead to the arrest of 177 people in what he calls the largest statewide anti-human trafficking operation in the state of Ohio.

News

DHHR: 317 new cases, one death in Monday report

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:35 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
According to reporting by the Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 317 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in West Virginia.