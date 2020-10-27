A mother searching for answers after human remains found in Mon County

LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A mother is hoping to find answers after human remains were found in Monongalia County.

Price’s mother Victoria Price says that she saw her son just a week before officials found his body. She says that she’s frustrated that it’s taking so long to determine how he died.

"I contacted Governor Justice, I contacted Joe Manchin, I contacted Shelley Moore Capito, I contacted congressman Mckinley,” said Victoria Price.

Price says that the medical examiner’s office told her there is a substantial backlog of cases in the office... and it’s going to be a while before she receives an update about her son’s cause of death.

"Frustrated for the fact that our government’s not doing the services for the people of this state and it’s not just me. Yes, of course I’m greatly impacted and it’s what moved me to action but, it’s just ridiculous,” said Price.

The medical examiner’s office said that it has experienced delays with completing cases over the past few years

"And I’m just getting stonewalled. Nobody wants to, I understand there’s a backlog you already told me that, now, tell me what you’re going to do about that,” said Price.

The statement goes on to say final cause of deaths are considered pending while further studies, lab results and investigations are conducted.

"So what, a one year, a two year, a three backlog acceptable to them?” price asked.

Police say that the case is ongoing with no update at this time. WDTV will keep you updated with new information as they come in.

