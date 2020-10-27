Bridgeport cruises to section final with 12-0 victory over Preston

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Braelynne Sandreth netted five goals and set the school’s all-time scoring clip with her 66th career goal in the second half as Bridgeport downed Preston, 12-0.

Emerson Grafton and Charli Grafton each had 2 goals a piece and Emerson added 4 assists.

The Indians will host Buckhannon-Upshur in the section final on Wednesday at 6 pm. BU downed University, 2-0, in Monday’s other semifinal game.

