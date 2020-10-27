Doris Evelyn Cantrall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -83, of Lost Creek departed this life for her heavenly home on Monday, October 26, 2020 after a long and heart breaking battle with dementia. She was born in Kanawha County, October 17, 1937, a daughter of the late Dewey and Orpha Barber. Doris was a long time employee of Winans Cleaning Services and previously of Dr. Carl Fisher. She loved taking long, spending time over morning coffee with her friends and loved spending time with her bingo buddies. She passionately loved baseball and was a lifelong die hard fan of the Chicago Cubs. She was beloved by countless children, Grandma Doris to them all. She loved them all as if they were her own. More than anything she loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her son Ray, and his wife Dallas Cantrell of Shinnston, WV her granddaughters, Jamie Cantrell of Fairmont, WV, Angie Cantrell of Shinnston, WV and Reno Swiger of Athens, GA, her grandson J.R. Swiger of Shinnston, WV, her great grandson, Brayden Zaine Cantrell of Shinnston, WV and great granddaughter, Laney Rae Majic of Fairmont, WV. She is also survived by one sister, Shirley Wiley of Columbus, OH. The family would like to thank the staff at River Oaks for all their love and compassion for the care of their beloved Doris. God bless you all for your kindness. Family and Friend may call at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm, where funeral services will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00am with Reverend Kevin Nuzum officiating. Interment will follow at 3:00pm in Elk Hills Memorial Park, 4705 Pennsylvania Avenue, Charleston, WV 25302. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.