Fairmont State hosts Maroon & White scrimmage in first live action since March

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - In its first live game action since March, Fairmont State men’s basketball hosted a maroon & white scrimmage on Tuesday afternoon at the Feaster Center.

The white team, featuring seniors Kenzie Melko-Marshall & Cole Vonhandorf, defeated MEC freshman of the year Dale Bonner’s maroon team, 53-42.

Coach Tim Koenig enters year two at the helm for the Falcons. All 5 of his starters return in Melko-Marshall, VonHandorf, Bonner, junior guard Isaiah Sanders & sophomore forward Przemyslaw Golek.

The Falcons local flair was on display today with Fairmont Senior product & James Madison transfer guard Zyon Dobbs & incoming freshman, former Polar Bear Trey Washenitz & Trinity alum Seth Goins. Bridgeport alum Dale Bonner has transitioned from player to assistant coach and led today’s white team to victory.

The Mountain East Conference announced earlier this month that the start of the basketball season will be delayed until at least January 1, 2021.

LIVE BASKETBALL FOR @Fairmont_Hoops for the first time since MARCH!!! (It’s just a scrimmage but I could cry of joy 😅) @Zyon3Dobbs pic.twitter.com/gJXJqrxTFK — Carly Nevis (@5NewsNevis) October 27, 2020

