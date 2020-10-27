Advertisement

Fairmont State hosts Maroon & White scrimmage in first live action since March

White beat Maroon, 53-42
Fairmont State
Fairmont State(WDTV)
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - In its first live game action since March, Fairmont State men’s basketball hosted a maroon & white scrimmage on Tuesday afternoon at the Feaster Center.

The white team, featuring seniors Kenzie Melko-Marshall & Cole Vonhandorf, defeated MEC freshman of the year Dale Bonner’s maroon team, 53-42.

Coach Tim Koenig enters year two at the helm for the Falcons. All 5 of his starters return in Melko-Marshall, VonHandorf, Bonner, junior guard Isaiah Sanders & sophomore forward Przemyslaw Golek.

The Falcons local flair was on display today with Fairmont Senior product & James Madison transfer guard Zyon Dobbs & incoming freshman, former Polar Bear Trey Washenitz & Trinity alum Seth Goins. Bridgeport alum Dale Bonner has transitioned from player to assistant coach and led today’s white team to victory.

The Mountain East Conference announced earlier this month that the start of the basketball season will be delayed until at least January 1, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Top 5 Plays of Week 8

Updated: 16 hours ago
Best of Week 8 of the high school football season

Sports

Hurst’s hat trick guides BU over Bridgeport, 6-2

Updated: 16 hours ago
Ryan Hurst had 3 goals

Sports

Bridgeport cruises to section final with 12-0 victory over Preston

Updated: 16 hours ago
Sandreth had 5 goals for the Indians

Sports

BU downs Bridgeport, 6-2

Updated: 16 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

Notre Dame boys XC to make first trip to states in school history

Updated: 18 hours ago
Placed second in Class A Region 2

Sports

Nett’s Four Goals Pushes University Past Preston, 6-0 in Section Semifinals

Updated: 19 hours ago
Hawks will play Buckhannon-Upshur in Region I Section II title game Wednesday

Sports

Mountaineer men’s & women’s basketball reveal conference schedules

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT
Both begin conference slates in mid-December

Sports

University’s Brooks named Premier Bank Player of the Week

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT
120 receiving yards, 3 TDs vs. Preston

Sports

No. 16 Kansas State at WVU to be televised on ESPN2

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT
Mountaineers host Wildcats Saturday at noon

Sports

Three Local Games Wiped Off Week 9 High School Football Schedule

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT
26 games will not be played across the state this week