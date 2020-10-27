Health officials report 483 new cases of COVID-19, eight additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 483 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Tuesday.

It brings the total count to 22,706.

DHHR officials also reported eight additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 432.

The patients were a 79-year old male from Upshur County, an 89-year old male from Cabell County, a 79-year old female from Cabell County, a 57-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old male from Fayette County, an 87-year old female from Jefferson County, an 83-year old female from Cabell County, and a 54-year old male from Raleigh County.

“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are devastated by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “The families of these residents are in our thoughts.”

DHHR officials said 4,428 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 221 patients are currently hospitalized. 74 patients are in ICU, and 26 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (182), Berkeley (1,569), Boone (352), Braxton (63), Brooke (219), Cabell (1,396), Calhoun (35), Clay (61), Doddridge (70), Fayette (766), Gilmer (64), Grant (191), Greenbrier (194), Hampshire (127), Hancock (219), Hardy (106), Harrison (648), Jackson (385), Jefferson (580), Kanawha (3,624), Lewis (82), Lincoln (244), Logan (751), Marion (377), Marshall (316), Mason (175), McDowell (120), Mercer (732), Mineral (218), Mingo (574), Monongalia (2,298), Monroe (249), Morgan (147), Nicholas (182), Ohio (528), Pendleton (74), Pleasants (27), Pocahontas (69), Preston (199), Putnam (863), Raleigh (780), Randolph (412), Ritchie (36), Roane (106), Summers (109), Taylor (166), Tucker (63), Tyler (32), Upshur (257), Wayne (580), Webster (29), Wetzel (173), Wirt (51), Wood (580), Wyoming (256).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Cabell, Doddridge, Fayette, Jackson, Lincoln, Marion, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Summers, Taylor, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County, October 27, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

Cabell County, October 27, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County, October 27, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center-West Union Location, 190 Marie Street, West Union, WV

Fayette County, October 27, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV

Jackson County, October 27, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

Lincoln County, October 27, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (Walk-in testing)

Marion County, October 27, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

Mingo County, October 27, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Mingo County Health Department, 101 Logan Street, Williamson, WV (Call ahead: 304-235-3570)

Monroe County, October 27, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Peterstown Elementary School, 108 College Drive, Peterstown, WV

Morgan County, October 27, 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM, Mountaineer Community Health Center, 783 Winchester Street, Paw Paw, WV (By appointment. Please call 304-947-5500)

Putnam County, October 27, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, WV

Ritchie County, October 27, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Roane County, October 27, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Roane General Hospital, 200 Hospital Drive, Spencer, WV (flu shots offered)

Summers County, October 27, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Hinton Freight Depot, 506 Commercial Street, Hinton, WV

Taylor County, October 27, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV (flu shots offered)

Wayne County, October 27, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV AND 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM, Spring Valley High School, 1 Timberwolf Drive, Huntington, WV

Wetzel County, October 27, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV (parking lot behind the department)

Wyoming County, October 27, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

