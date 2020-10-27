Hurst’s hat trick guides BU over Bridgeport, 6-2

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Senior forward Ryan Hurst had 3 goals as Buckhannon-Upshur downed Bridgeport, 6-2, to advance to the section final.

The Bucs will play University on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

This was Buckhannon’s first game since the first of October, after Upshur County athletics were shut down due to the county’s red & orange status. AAA’s Region I, Section 2 sectionals were pushed back to this week to ensure BU could play.

