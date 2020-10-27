Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 27, 2020

It’s Been A Gloomy Morning Today, But Will We See a Break?
By Joseph Williams
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s going to be another gloomy morning, with skies remaining mostly cloudy. Rain showers are possible this afternoon, with most of them staying north of US-50. Highs will be in the upper-50s to low-60s, similar to yesterday. Overnight, we’ll see more mountain showers possible, before heading into a drier tomorrow, where we will see a break from the rain. Between Wednesday night to Friday morning, Zeta’s remnants will push in, bringing plenty of rain showers and clouds into our area. Some of these showers could be heavy at times, and we’ll likely see more than an inch of rain in some places. After Friday afternoon, temperatures will be much cooler, but at least we’ll see some sunshine for Halloween weekend.

Today: It’s going to be similar to yesterday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper-50s to low-60s. Rain showers will likely take place north of US-50, as another system pushes in. High: 60.

Tonight: More rain showers will push in, with many of these showers taking place in the Appalachians. It’s going to be a dreary night. Low: 48.

Wednesday: We’ll deal with some mountain showers in the morning, but after that, we’ll get a brief break from the rain, especially in the afternoon. Overnight, the remnants of Zeta will begin to push in, bringing some heavy rain. High: 61.

Thursday: As Zeta’s remnants push through, we’ll mostly likely see more than an inch of rain in much of West Virginia. This could cause slick road conditions, and it might even cause some isolated flooding. Make sure to stay safe for Thursday, and we’ll keep track to see how much rain we’ll get from Zeta. High: 64.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Monday Night Forecast | October 26, 2020

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
So far, it's been dreary the past couple of days, but barring a few clouds and rain showers, it's been okay today. Find out when more rain showers will come back right here!

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 26, 2020

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:36 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Williams
So far, it's been dreary the past couple of days, but barring a few clouds and rain showers, it's been okay today. Find out when more rain showers will come back right here!

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Sunday Night Forecast | October 24, 2020

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:02 AM EDT
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
It's a great start to the morning, but this won't last forever! Find out when we'll see rain right here!

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Saturday Night Forecast | October 24, 2020

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
It's a great start to the morning, but this won't last forever! Find out when we'll see rain right here!

Latest News

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Friday Night Lights Forecast | October 23, 2020

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
It's a great start to the morning, but this won't last forever! Find out when we'll see rain right here!

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 23, 2020

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Williams
It's a great start to the morning, but this won't last forever! Find out when we'll see rain right here!

Forecast

Thursday Night Forecast | October 22nd 2020

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
This weekend won't be as warm or sunny as our dry weather will be interrupted with periodic rain.

News

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast 10 22 2020

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 22, 2020

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:17 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Williams
It's going to be a very warm, sunny afternoon today, but we won't see these conditions forever. Find out why right here!

Forecast

Wednesday Night Forecast | October 21st 2020

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:46 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Dry mid-week with hot weather before rain returns for this weekend and temperatures cool down