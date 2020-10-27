Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 27, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s going to be another gloomy morning, with skies remaining mostly cloudy. Rain showers are possible this afternoon, with most of them staying north of US-50. Highs will be in the upper-50s to low-60s, similar to yesterday. Overnight, we’ll see more mountain showers possible, before heading into a drier tomorrow, where we will see a break from the rain. Between Wednesday night to Friday morning, Zeta’s remnants will push in, bringing plenty of rain showers and clouds into our area. Some of these showers could be heavy at times, and we’ll likely see more than an inch of rain in some places. After Friday afternoon, temperatures will be much cooler, but at least we’ll see some sunshine for Halloween weekend.

Today: It’s going to be similar to yesterday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper-50s to low-60s. Rain showers will likely take place north of US-50, as another system pushes in. High: 60.

Tonight: More rain showers will push in, with many of these showers taking place in the Appalachians. It’s going to be a dreary night. Low: 48.

Wednesday: We’ll deal with some mountain showers in the morning, but after that, we’ll get a brief break from the rain, especially in the afternoon. Overnight, the remnants of Zeta will begin to push in, bringing some heavy rain. High: 61.

Thursday: As Zeta’s remnants push through, we’ll mostly likely see more than an inch of rain in much of West Virginia. This could cause slick road conditions, and it might even cause some isolated flooding. Make sure to stay safe for Thursday, and we’ll keep track to see how much rain we’ll get from Zeta. High: 64.

