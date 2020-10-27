Local trucking company thrives during the pandemic

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - In West Virginia, the unemployment rate has decreased since May of this year. This was according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics. W.S. Thomas Transfer in Fairmont was one of the businesses keeping people employed.

Terminal Manager George Abel said there were some issues along the way.

“The places that these trucks go to throughout the United States, a lot of places were closed. Drivers weren’t able to get a shower or a bath,” he added.

However, he said the company had been fortunate.

Mechanic Todd long said the condition they keep their trucks in benefitted them greatly.

“Good hygiene has kept a lot of people from getting sick. We’ve taken the measures to clean the trucks and sanitize them. As we get new drivers in they are cleaned in detail,” he added.

Long said that they had not stopped looking for people to hire since the pandemic started.

The company also recently invested in new trucks, which will give them the ability to hire even more employees.

