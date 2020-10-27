Advertisement

Nett’s Four Goals Pushes University Past Preston, 6-0 in Section Semifinals

Hawks will play Buckhannon-Upshur in Region I Section II title game Wednesday
University boys soccer
University boys soccer(wdtv)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Riley Nett scored four goals to help University blank Preston, 6-0 in the Region I Section II Semifinals.

JM Jones and Dayne Gibson each found the back of the net once for the Hawks as well. With the victory, UHS advances to the Region I Section II Championship this Wednesday and will host Buckhannon-Upshur at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Mountaineer men’s & women’s basketball reveal conference schedules

Updated: 6 hours ago
Both begin conference slates in mid-December

Sports

University’s Brooks named Premier Bank Player of the Week

Updated: 6 hours ago
120 receiving yards, 3 TDs vs. Preston

Sports

No. 16 Kansas State at WVU to be televised on ESPN2

Updated: 23 hours ago
Mountaineers host Wildcats Saturday at noon

Sports

Three Local Games Wiped Off Week 9 High School Football Schedule

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT
26 games will not be played across the state this week

Latest News

Sports

WVU Stumbles at Texas Tech, 34-27

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:34 PM EDT
Mountaineers drop to 3-2 overall

Sports

Philip Barbour Cruises Past Liberty, 5-0 to Secure Section Championship

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:06 PM EDT
Colts win Region II Section I title

Sports

Fairmont Senior Hoists Section Title, 6-1 over East Fairmont

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:57 PM EDT
Polar Bears take home Region I Section II crown

Sports

Robert C. Byrd Blanks Liberty to Win Section Crown, 2-0

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT
Flying Eagles take home Region II Section I title

Sports

Week 8 of the 5th Quarter

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 1:22 AM EDT
Check out highlights from week 8 of the high school football season

Sports

All eyes on McBride in year two as Mountaineer

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:13 PM EDT
Made all Big 12 freshman team in 2019-20