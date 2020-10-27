Nett’s Four Goals Pushes University Past Preston, 6-0 in Section Semifinals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Riley Nett scored four goals to help University blank Preston, 6-0 in the Region I Section II Semifinals.

JM Jones and Dayne Gibson each found the back of the net once for the Hawks as well. With the victory, UHS advances to the Region I Section II Championship this Wednesday and will host Buckhannon-Upshur at 6 p.m.

