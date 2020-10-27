Advertisement

Notre Dame boys XC makes first trip to states in school history

Placed second in Class A Region 2
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Notre Dame boys cross country will make its first team appearance at the state meet this Saturday at Cabell Midland High School.

The Fighting Irish placed second in the Class A Region 2 championships last week with 53 points to secure their spot.

They were led by a sixth place finish from junior Ashton Nardella and 10th place from junior Chris Schumacher.

