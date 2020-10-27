Top 5 Plays of Week 8

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The top 5 plays of the week come to us from Grafton, University High, Robert C. Byrd, Morgantown & Gilmer County.

5. FLIPPIN OUT'

Grafton’s Kaden Delaney makes acrobatic catch & sticks the landing

4. DOUBLE-T PARTY

University’s Chase Edwards zips a pass through three defenders to senior wide receiver & Premier Bank Player of the Week, Tracy “TT” Brooks

3. HOUSE OF PAYNE

Robert C Byrd’s Makai Payne is in the right place at the right time for an interception in the Flying Eagles victory at Grafton.

2. MO MAUNEY, MO PROBLEMS

Morgantown’s Marquis Mauney dives for an interception, after the ball is tipped up by his teammate, Zach Brennan.

3. TITAN-IC BOUNCE

Gilmer County’s Ean Hamric side arms a throw to the end zone that skids off two Pendleton County helmets to Garrett Butler for the Titan touchdown.

