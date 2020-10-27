Advertisement

Top 5 Plays of Week 8

Best of Week 8 of the high school football season
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The top 5 plays of the week come to us from Grafton, University High, Robert C. Byrd, Morgantown & Gilmer County.

5. FLIPPIN OUT'

Grafton’s Kaden Delaney makes acrobatic catch & sticks the landing

4. DOUBLE-T PARTY

University’s Chase Edwards zips a pass through three defenders to senior wide receiver & Premier Bank Player of the Week, Tracy “TT” Brooks

3. HOUSE OF PAYNE

Robert C Byrd’s Makai Payne is in the right place at the right time for an interception in the Flying Eagles victory at Grafton.

2. MO MAUNEY, MO PROBLEMS

Morgantown’s Marquis Mauney dives for an interception, after the ball is tipped up by his teammate, Zach Brennan.

3. TITAN-IC BOUNCE

Gilmer County’s Ean Hamric side arms a throw to the end zone that skids off two Pendleton County helmets to Garrett Butler for the Titan touchdown.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Hurst’s hat trick guides BU over Bridgeport, 6-2

Updated: 1 hour ago
Ryan Hurst had 3 goals

Sports

Bridgeport cruises to section final with 12-0 victory over Preston

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sandreth had 5 goals for the Indians

Sports

BU downs Bridgeport, 6-2

Updated: 1 hours ago

Sports

Notre Dame boys XC to make first trip to states in school history

Updated: 2 hours ago
Placed second in Class A Region 2

Latest News

Sports

Nett’s Four Goals Pushes University Past Preston, 6-0 in Section Semifinals

Updated: 4 hours ago
Hawks will play Buckhannon-Upshur in Region I Section II title game Wednesday

Sports

Mountaineer men’s & women’s basketball reveal conference schedules

Updated: 9 hours ago
Both begin conference slates in mid-December

Sports

University’s Brooks named Premier Bank Player of the Week

Updated: 9 hours ago
120 receiving yards, 3 TDs vs. Preston

Sports

No. 16 Kansas State at WVU to be televised on ESPN2

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT
Mountaineers host Wildcats Saturday at noon

Sports

Three Local Games Wiped Off Week 9 High School Football Schedule

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT
26 games will not be played across the state this week

Sports

WVU Stumbles at Texas Tech, 34-27

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:34 PM EDT
Mountaineers drop to 3-2 overall